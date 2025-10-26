Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KTOS. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $594,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 143.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $91.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.69 and a fifty-two week high of $112.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 911.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company had revenue of $351.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $473,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 346,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,412,482.78. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 6,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $437,227.20. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 53,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,908.20. This represents a 10.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,716 shares of company stock worth $6,399,245. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

