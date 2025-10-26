Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys New Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,269,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,702,946,000 after purchasing an additional 585,455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,745,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,196,000 after purchasing an additional 866,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,198,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,464,000 after buying an additional 1,849,030 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,826,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,654,000 after buying an additional 3,989,643 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,261,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,018,000 after buying an additional 307,557 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IR opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.61 and a twelve month high of $106.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, July 14th. Melius lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.09.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

