Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 17,212 UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get UiPath alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 320.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 508.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 314.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 852.4% during the second quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 5,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $77,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 182,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,544.72. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $695,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,648,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,367,124.10. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,193,990 shares of company stock valued at $31,702,831. Corporate insiders own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $16.45 on Friday. UiPath, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 548.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. UiPath had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $361.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. UiPath has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PATH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UiPath from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $17.00 target price on shares of UiPath and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UiPath

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.