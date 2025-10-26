Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 191,812 Bitfarms Ltd. $BITF

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 191,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its position in Bitfarms by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 143,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 114,245 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Bitfarms by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,493,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bitfarms by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,808,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,212 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bitfarms by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,686,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 628,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental General Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter valued at $2,124,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of BITF stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BITF shares. Compass Point started coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bitfarms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jones Trading assumed coverage on Bitfarms in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Bitfarms Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

