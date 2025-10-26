Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,975 Amplify Online Retail ETF $IBUY

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBUY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $75.22 on Friday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $79.05. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average is $69.75.

About Amplify Online Retail ETF

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

