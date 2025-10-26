Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 585 TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $116,738,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth approximately $109,447,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $75,604,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $41,377,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 25.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,908,000 after purchasing an additional 93,011 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of TopBuild from $424.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total value of $590,584.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total transaction of $3,051,646.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at $30,402,287.75. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock worth $5,709,488. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $452.32 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $461.49. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

