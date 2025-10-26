Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-On during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 421.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Snap-On in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.00.

Snap-On Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $344.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.81 and a 52 week high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total transaction of $40,651.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,332,786.41. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,898 shares of company stock worth $8,983,203. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

