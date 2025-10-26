Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $197,000 Stock Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $166,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $130,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,547.02. This trade represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Shulman sold 14,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $1,617,377.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,263.27. The trade was a 62.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,717 shares of company stock worth $5,373,032 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $110.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.55 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $113.91.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYTM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $157.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.21.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

