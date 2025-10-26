Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,813 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 55.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.1224 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

