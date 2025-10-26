Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $226,000 Position in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EFX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $310.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $251.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $287.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.13.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EFX opened at $234.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.80 and a 200 day moving average of $251.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.74. Equifax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.98 and a fifty-two week high of $281.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equifax has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.080 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

