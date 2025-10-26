Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $227,000 Position in The Wendy’s Company $WEN

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,068 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 65,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of WEN opened at $8.98 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 103.07%. The business had revenue of $560.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Wendy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

