Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Atomera Incorporated $ATOM

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) by 219.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Atomera were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 139,776 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 63,305 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 45,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atomera during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATOM stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.13. Atomera Incorporated has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.71.

Atomera ( NASDAQ:ATOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 90.84% and a negative net margin of 15,555.37%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atomera in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Atomera presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

