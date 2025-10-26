Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $166,000 in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,297,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,780,000 after purchasing an additional 85,846 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 114.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,401,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478,741 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 153.3% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 4,652,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815,614 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,560,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,087,000 after purchasing an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the second quarter worth $106,772,000. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $1,921,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 151,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,126,267.68. This trade represents a 6.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 91,441 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $16,780,337.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,170,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,377,638.27. This represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,092,997 shares of company stock valued at $192,231,120. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of Astera Labs stock opened at $164.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.95. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.43.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%.The business had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALAB. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities cut shares of Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Northland Capmk cut shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Astera Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astera Labs

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

