Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $204,000 in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.36.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $55.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -118.53 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.78.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. HF Sinclair had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -434.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $467,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,805.23. This represents a 21.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DINO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.