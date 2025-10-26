Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $206,000 in AECOM $ACM

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,815 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,900,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AECOM by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 936,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,821,000 after acquiring an additional 756,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,218,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,713,000 after acquiring an additional 553,519 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AECOM by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 717,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,506,000 after acquiring an additional 282,649 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.30.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Trading Up 0.3%

ACM stock opened at $132.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.49. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. AECOM had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.