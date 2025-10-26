Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $206,000 in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. $IFF

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11,975.0% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.9% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, CEO J Erik Fyrwald purchased 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.95 per share, with a total value of $993,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 77,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,025,181.50. This trade represents a 24.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 15,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,160.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,160. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.14 and a 52 week high of $103.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of -42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. International Flavors & Fragrances has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -103.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on IFF. Argus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

