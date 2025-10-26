Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $207,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,605 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Pure Storage by 59.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 4.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 121,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $24,462,000. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the first quarter valued at about $787,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.91. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

In other Pure Storage news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $602,151.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 229,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,686,005.95. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $771,916.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 107,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,115,343.23. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 743,111 shares of company stock valued at $51,703,009. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

