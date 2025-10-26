Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $223,000 in NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.06.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $219.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.95. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 12-month low of $148.09 and a 12-month high of $256.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

In related news, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.21, for a total value of $216,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,281.88. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William Betz sold 6,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.34, for a total transaction of $1,542,501.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,556.80. The trade was a 81.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,852. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

