Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $226,000 in The Kroger Co. $KR

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,965,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 676,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,552,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Kroger by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $67.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.15. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $74.90.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

