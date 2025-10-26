Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Invests $36,000 in Cronos Group Inc. $CRON

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Cronos Group by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Cronos Group by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 65,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CRON opened at $2.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $964.88 million, a P/E ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Cronos Group had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $33.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRON. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

