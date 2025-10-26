Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Xylem from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. The trade was a 25.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $148.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 10.74%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

