Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $331.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $337.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.50.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

