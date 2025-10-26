Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in Element Solutions Inc. $ESI

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,932,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,056 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,424,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738,250 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,680,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,215,000 after acquiring an additional 505,983 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,753,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,259,000 after buying an additional 651,251 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, EVP Carey J. Dorman sold 40,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total value of $1,085,728.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 214,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,554.42. This represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Liebowitz sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,722.15. This represents a 46.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,561. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Fermium Researc raised shares of Element Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Price Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $625.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.45 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.