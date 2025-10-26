Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Get Rollins alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $27,398,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Price Performance

Rollins stock opened at $56.65 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.34 and a 52 week high of $59.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $999.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.