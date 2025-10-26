Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 468,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of LYB stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.87.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.
Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries
In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Tractor Supply Stock Looks Like a Buy-and-Hold Winner
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- 3 Stocks Well Below 52-Week Highs Poised for a Q4 Rebound
- What is a Dividend King?
- Big Banks Are Setting the Tone as Earnings Season Kicks Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.