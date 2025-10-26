Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 468,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 43,981 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LYB stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 1 year low of $44.87 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.79 and a beta of 0.87.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.5%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 711.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, CEO Peter Z. E. Vanacker sold 20,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $1,071,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 160,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,003.07. The trade was a 11.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LYB. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

