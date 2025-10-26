Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Rein Therapeutics Inc. $RNTX

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rein Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RNTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 41,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Separately, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Rein Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rein Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Rein Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rein Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Rein Therapeutics Stock Up 14.3%

RNTX opened at $1.44 on Friday. Rein Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.50. The company has a market cap of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Rein Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rein Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rein Therapeutics

Rein Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead product candidate, ALRN-6924, which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

