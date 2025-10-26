Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 143.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 371.29, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $13.39.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.