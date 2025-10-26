Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,662 Shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. $QBTS

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in D-Wave Quantum were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get D-Wave Quantum alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QBTS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,285,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166,721 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,068,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,741 shares during the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. grew its position in D-Wave Quantum by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. now owns 4,627,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in D-Wave Quantum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,883,000. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut D-Wave Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.27.

D-Wave Quantum Price Performance

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 42.86, a current ratio of 42.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 118.87% and a negative net margin of 1,263.92%.The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In related news, CFO John M. Markovich sold 7,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $349,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,580,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,150,053.16. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rohit Ghai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $179,300.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,659.54. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,363 shares of company stock worth $4,659,478 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D-Wave Quantum Profile

(Free Report)

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QBTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.