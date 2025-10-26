Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CubeSmart by 115.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in CubeSmart by 22.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 82.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CubeSmart by 737.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 23.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.96. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $50.69.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.71 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.660 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 126.83%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wall Street Zen raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 price objective on CubeSmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

