Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in DraftKings Inc. $DKNG

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 150.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 9.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 67,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 14.6% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 156,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,914 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.64 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $47.00 price objective on DraftKings and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DraftKings from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

In related news, Director Ryan R. Moore sold 76,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $3,507,828.80. Following the sale, the director owned 402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459.84. This trade represents a 99.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $210,043.81. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,129.81. The trade was a 76.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 605,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,515,100. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

