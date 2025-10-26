Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. now owns 60,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler set a $180.00 price objective on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price objective on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.58.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX stock opened at $170.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.61 and a 1 year high of $296.68.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The business had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

