Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $66,446,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $279,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the second quarter valued at about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Textron in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.33.

NYSE:TXT opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.14. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.70 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. Textron had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

