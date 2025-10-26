Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.66 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.34.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 11.90%.The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXST. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $206.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

