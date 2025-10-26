Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Schneider National by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schneider National by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNDR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Baird R W raised shares of Schneider National to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Schneider National Price Performance

Schneider National stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Schneider National has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $891,478.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 72,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,113.20. This represents a 33.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

