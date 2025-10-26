Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF $ICF

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,147,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,115,000 after purchasing an additional 68,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 626,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,542,000 after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 480,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 479,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 475,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after purchasing an additional 50,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICF opened at $62.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $52.76 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.00.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

