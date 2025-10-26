Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,514 First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Get First Horizon alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHN. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 180.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 53,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 383,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 43,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 1.6%

FHN stock opened at $20.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90. First Horizon Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $23.70.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.08 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 462,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.