Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 4,653 Shares of MFS MUNI INC TR $MFM

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MFS MUNI INC TR (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,725 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in MFS MUNI INC TR were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MFM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS MUNI INC TR by 7.7% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,809 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS MUNI INC TR by 19.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 103,401 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS MUNI INC TR by 10.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MFS MUNI INC TR during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS MUNI INC TR during the first quarter worth $108,000.

MFS MUNI INC TR Stock Performance

Shares of MFM stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $5.18. MFS MUNI INC TR has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

MFS MUNI INC TR Dividend Announcement

MFS MUNI INC TR Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

