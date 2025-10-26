Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 504 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 37.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Fischer Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fischer Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VHT opened at $272.65 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $278.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.32. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

