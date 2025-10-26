Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,579,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 187,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.27.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $104.27. The firm has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.73%.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

