Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes $233,000 Position in ADT Inc. $ADT

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,583 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of ADT by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,638,575 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $123,989,000 after buying an additional 13,969,976 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 668.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,504,051 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after buying an additional 6,527,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ADT by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,119,098 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $105,543,000 after buying an additional 6,089,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,715,950 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $404,688,000 after buying an additional 5,160,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ADT by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,077,931 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $212,264,000 after buying an additional 4,624,120 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ADT

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 71,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $590,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 112,650,366 shares in the company, valued at $936,124,541.46. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Zacks Research downgraded ADT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ADT in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ADT from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADT opened at $8.77 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The security and automation business reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. ADT had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Company Profile



ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

