Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,397,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,924 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 18.5% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 13,285,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,392,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,126,000 after purchasing an additional 76,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,238,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,012,000 after purchasing an additional 84,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $22.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $49,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,696.96. This represents a 1.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,783 shares of company stock worth $150,129 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 1.1%

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.95, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $23.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $705.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.65 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-1.870 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 508.33%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

