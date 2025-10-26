Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $353,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,135,000 after buying an additional 494,224 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,505,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,720,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,521,000 after buying an additional 398,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,784,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,132,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,404,099.40. This represents a 13.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.75.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $267.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.80.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.68%.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

