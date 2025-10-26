Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 953.5% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 348.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Host Hotels & Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.49 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 11.12%.The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.980-2.020 EPS. Analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

