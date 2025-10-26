Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated $LEG

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 986,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 408,210 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,583,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,177,000 after buying an additional 1,105,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 76,820 shares in the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.67.

Shares of LEG opened at $9.15 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.36%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Leggett & Platt has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 19.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

