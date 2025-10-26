Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Get Markel Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 62 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MKL. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.50.

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,878.64 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,521.25 and a 12-month high of $2,075.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,932.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1,923.36.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.