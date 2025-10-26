Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Popular, Inc. $BPOP

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,883 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPOP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 105.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Popular by 50.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 10.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Popular during the first quarter worth $7,905,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Popular from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Popular from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial started coverage on Popular in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Popular from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Popular in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Popular has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

Popular Stock Performance

Popular stock opened at $113.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.68. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.95 million. Popular had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 17.63%.Popular’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.1328 dividend. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity at Popular

In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 18,001 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $2,240,584.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,495.31. The trade was a 42.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

