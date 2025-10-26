Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $VIOG

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 476.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIOG opened at $123.49 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $130.74. The company has a market capitalization of $884.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

