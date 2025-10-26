Christopher Getley Buys 4,130 Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Getley bought 4,130 shares of Majedie Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 per share, with a total value of £9,994.60.

Majedie Investments Stock Down 4.8%

Shares of MAJE opened at GBX 236 on Friday. Majedie Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 222 and a 52-week high of GBX 284. The stock has a market cap of £125.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.04.

Majedie Investments Company Profile

Majedie Investments PLC is an investment trust founded in 1910 and managed by Marylebone Partners LLP.

Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.

