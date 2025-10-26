Christopher Getley Buys 4,130 Shares of Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Stock

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Getley bought 4,130 shares of Majedie Investments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 per share, with a total value of £9,994.60.
Majedie Investments Stock Down 4.8%
Shares of MAJE opened at GBX 236 on Friday. Majedie Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 222 and a 52-week high of GBX 284. The stock has a market cap of £125.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 250.04.
Majedie Investments Company Profile
Marylebone Partners combines investments from three complementary strategies sourced from around the globe into a single portfolio comprising hard-to-access special investments, external niche manager allocations and investments in publicly-listed companies.
