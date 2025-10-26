Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 506 Shares of Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,220,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $79,900,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,534 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Broadcom by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,649,117,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 35,243,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,900,814,000 after acquiring an additional 842,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,852,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,668,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 16,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.61, for a total value of $5,755,726.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 329,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,468,668.22. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

AVGO opened at $354.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.47 and a 200 day moving average of $275.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $374.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.34, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 60.20%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

