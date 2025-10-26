Cleanspark, Inc. $CLSK Shares Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 32.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cleanspark were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cleanspark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Cleanspark by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cleanspark

In other Cleanspark news, COO Taylor Monnig sold 63,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $581,062.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 120,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,473.44. This trade represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Cleanspark Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $19.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Cleanspark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 3.88.

Cleanspark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.71. Cleanspark had a net margin of 47.98% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $198.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Cleanspark’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Friday, September 26th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cleanspark from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Cleanspark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

